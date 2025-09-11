 Essential Rituals During Pitru Paksha: What Is Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?
Essential Rituals During Pitru Paksha: What Is Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honoring ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and end on September 21.

article-image
Shradha Paksha 2025 | Freepik

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honouring ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and end on September 21. During these days, Hindus perform rituals and offerings (Shradh and Tarpan) to express gratitude to their forefathers and seek their blessings.

About Pitru Paksha

The 15-day duration of Pitru Paksha represents inclusivity, making certain that every ancestor, no matter their date of departure, is honoured with affection and dedication. It reinforces the connection between generations and highlights the Hindu faith in the continuity of life and existence after death.

Tarpan

Tarpan is a ritual offering of water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass to the departed souls. It is performed by standing near a river, pond, or any holy water body while chanting mantras. The word Tarpan is derived from the Sanskrit word Trup, which means to satisfy or to please. The act symbolises quenching the thirst of ancestors and showing respect to them. Tarpan is believed to ensure that the souls of forefathers are satisfied and continue to bless their descendants.

Pind Daan

Pind Daan is one of the most important rituals of Pitru Paksha. In this, rice balls (pindas) made with cooked rice, barley flour, sesame seeds, and ghee are offered to the ancestors. The pinda symbolises the physical body of the departed, and offering it helps liberate their souls from worldly ties. It is believed that performing Pind Daan ensures moksha (liberation) for the ancestors and brings prosperity and peace to the family.

Shradh

Shradh is a ritual of devotion and remembrance, where food is prepared and offered to Brahmins or priests, along with prayers for the ancestors. The belief is that through Brahmins, the offerings reach the departed souls. It reflects faith, duty, and gratitude towards one’s lineage.

