English Language Day: Date, Significance and all you need to know

English Language day is observed, annually, on April 23. The date happens to be the birth, as well as, and date of death of well known writer William Shakespeare.

English Language Day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications. The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Thousands of years ago, only 3 tribes conversed in English whereas now the language speaking population has multiplied several folds.

Although the day is not declared as a public holiday, it is celebrated internationally as the UN Observance Day to propagate harmonious communication. Interestingly, World Book and Copyright Day is observed on this day too.

