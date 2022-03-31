International Children's Book Day 2022: Here's a list of books you can read to your kids

International Children’s Book Day (ICBD) is organised annually on 2nd April since 1967, by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), an international non-profit organization, to inspire a love of reading and to call attention to children’s books.



International Children’s Book Day was first celebrated in 1966. It was organized by Jella Lepman, founder of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), and it is designed to encourage families, teachers, and children around the world to participate in reading events in their local communities.

Every year, a different international section of IBBY hosts a children’s books event on or around April 2 (which is the birthday of classic children’s book author Hans Christian Andersen). The host country picks a theme and invites a well-known author and illustrator to create a message for children around the world.

In 2022, Canada is hosting International Children’s Book Day with this chosen theme: “Stories are wings that help you soar every day.”

Finding a children's book to satisfy your kid (or indeed, the kid in you) can be tough with so much to choose from.



1. Winnie-The-Pooh by A. A. Milne (1926)

We said: The chuckling bear has long delighted us with his meandering through The Hundred Acre Wood, accompanied by friends Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet. Despite Pooh's popularity, the books are banned in China, owing to his lack of trousers.

You said: The Winnie-The-Pooh stories were my favourite as a child. I completely fell in love with the characters and wished to be on all their adventures in The Hundred Acre Wood.

2. Mrs Pepperpot Stories by Alf Proysen (1956)

We said: Mrs Pepperpot and her magical adventures have been enchanting children for over 60 years, and are still just as loved by all today.

You said: I would always come back to Mrs Pepperpot stories. I still have my old books but have also replaced lots to pass on to my children, who also adore them.

3. A Traveller in Time by Alison Uttley (1939)

We said: The OG Outlander, in which young Penelope suddenly finds herself in the 16th century, and embroiled in a plot to rescue Mary, Queen of Scots.

You said: Beautifully written, evocative, and atmospheric. ‘Stay with us, Penelope, never leave us....’ Our knowledge of what becomes of the Scottish queen and Anthony Babington add a poignancy that haunts me still.

4. Black Beauty by Anna Sewell (1877)

We said: One of the bestselling novels of all time and certainly the bestselling narrated by a horse, Black Beauty follows its equine hero from carefree colt to retired elder, with plenty of life lessons along the way.

You said: So hard to pick just one, but I’ll have to say Black Beauty. I just loved the story of Beauty and Ginger.

5. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank (1947)

We said: The coming-of-age story of an ordinary teenage girl, in the most extraordinary of circumstances, that captured hearts across the world.

You said: Anne Frank, it was so real and sad that I will always remember it.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:32 PM IST