GAIL supports launch of book for children- “Pollution Solutions: For a Cleaner, Greener Earth”

To reinforce its commitment towards a better and cleaner environment, GAIL has supported a children’s book - ‘Pollution Solutions: For a Cleaner, Greener Earth’. The book published by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has been authored by Urmi A Goswami and dedicated to children with the hope of making them aware of the detrimental effects of environmental pollution as also the importance of curbing pollution for a cleaner and sustainable environment. Children are the young minds who can shape the future by influencing an environment conscious course of action.

A panel discussion titled ‘A way to Cleaner and Greener Earth’ was also held to discuss the importance of curtailing pollution and address climate change. Panelists from industry, academia, and policy makers were invited to gain different perspectives and provide inputs for qualitative improvement in school education. Eminent speakers from diverse fields participated in the discussion.

GAIL with its objective of “Energizing Possibilities” has been playing a significant role in creating a cleaner environment & sustainable living considering “Environmental Responsibility” is one of the core elements of its vision statement. GAIL (India) Limited through its digital advocacy initiative “Hawa Badlo” has been creating awareness about air pollution, problems caused due to air pollution, and advocating for an attitudinal and lifestyle change by adopting greener energy options such as Natural gas for ensuring a greener and cleaner tomorrow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:02 PM IST