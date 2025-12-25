 Christmas 2025 In Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary, Carter Road & Reclamation Illuminate With Festive Lights
Bandra has transformed into Mumbai’s Christmas hotspot, with Carter Road, Mount Mary Church and Bandra Reclamation dazzling in festive lights and decor. The seafront Bandra Wonderland 2025 features the “Lights of Hope,” music-synced installations, photo spots, live performances and over 50 food and gift stalls. From prayerful moments to buzzing promenades, Bandra is glowing with holiday cheer.

article-image
Bandra during Christmas | Image Courtesy: FPJ

If there's one place in Mumbai where you should be this Christmas, it's definitely Bandra. Every year in December, this seaside suburb slips into full celebration mode with shimmering streets, glowing churches, bustling promenades, and families out late soaking in the magic of the season.

Bandra during Christmas

Bandra during Christmas | Image Courtesy: FPJ

The charm of Carter Road & Mount Mary

One of the first places that pulls people in is Carter Road. By evening, the stretch transforms into a glowing walkway with fairy lights draped across trees, festive installations, and vibrant decorations welcoming visitors with warmth and colour. Couples stroll, families pause for photos, and children point excitedly at twinkling displays.

article-image
Mount Mary during Christmas

Mount Mary during Christmas | Image Courtesy: FPJ

A short drive uphill, Mount Mary stands radiant. The historic church wears a serene yet grand festive look, adorned with lights, floral arrangements, candles, and nativity displays.

Inside Mount Mary Church during Christmas

Inside Mount Mary Church during Christmas | Image Courtesy: FPJ

Bandra Wonderland 2025

But the real showstopper this year is Bandra Reclamation, where the beloved Bandra Wonderland 2025 unfolds along the sea. From December 24 to January 1, the 2-km promenade turns into a festive corridor, free for all to enjoy. The "Lights of Hope" zone, glowing Christmas trees, starry arches, animated light shows synced to music, and LED projections create a dreamlike setting with the Bandra–Worli Sea Link glittering in the backdrop.

Photo corners, sunset strolls, and refreshing sea breezes make evening walks unforgettable. As night deepens, live performers, musicians, and interactive zones, from wish trees to AR filters. keep the energy buzzing.

And of course, there’s food. Over 50 stalls serve festive bakes, hot chocolate, plum cake, roasted treats, Mumbai street snacks, and artisanal chocolates.

Clearly, Bandra doesn’t just decorate for Christmas; it celebrates community, memory, and joy. And this year, it shines brighter than ever.

