English Language Day: Books, Quotes by William Shakespeare

English Language day is observed, annually, on April 23. The date happens to be the birth, as well as, and date of death of well known writer William Shakespeare.

English Language Day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications. The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Interestingly, World Book and Copyright Day is observed on this day too. Take a look some works of William Shakespeare, right here:

Books

Hamlet

The Merchant of Venice

Advertisement

Othello

Advertisement

Romeo and Juliet

Quotes

“Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.”

― William Shakespeare, All's Well That Ends Well

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”

― William Shakespeare, The Tempest

“All the world's a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances;

And one man in his time plays many parts,

His acts being seven ages.”

― William Shakespeare, As You Like It

“Words are easy, like the wind; faithful friends are hard to find.”

― William Shakespeare, The Passionate Pilgrim

“You speak an infinite deal of nothing.”

― William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:03 PM IST