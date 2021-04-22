English Language Day 2021: Longest words you never knew existed!

English Language Day at the UN is celebrated annually on 23 April. This particular date is chosen as it is both the birthday and date of death of the great William Shakespeare. English language day is celebrated due to a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications which has established language days for each of the organization's six official languages. The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization. The aim of each language day is to entertain, inform, increase awareness and respect for the history, culture and achievements of each of the six official languages. English is a West Germanic language first spoken in early medieval England. It has become the leading language of international discourse in the 21st Century. English is a rich language in terms of vocabulary containing more synonyms than any other language. There are words which appear on the surface to mean exactly the same thing but which, in fact, have slightly different shades of meaning and must be chosen appropriately if a speaker wants to convey precisely the message intended. Billions of people study English around the world making it the third most widespread native language.

Here are some of the longest words in the English language that you might have not known existed along with their meanings: