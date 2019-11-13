Netizens are in awe of Shashi Tharoor's advise to student who asked him to give an exotic word

The only Indian politician known for his literary knowledge and play of words, it is Shashi Tharoor. His use of words that are often unheard by the Indian masses and even most other experts.
However, this time, it is not one of his words that have taken the internet by storm, but his reply to a man who asked him to give a word that is exotic at an event.
Shashi Tharoor tweeted a video of himself answering a young 10th-grade ICSE boy at an event. The boy had asked him to give him a new exotic word to which Tharoor replied, "As you have been globally acknowledged as a man of vocabulary I would like you to give me and the crowd a new word for us to learn."
Tharoor’s reply had the whole crowd erupting in thunderous applause as he went to give him a, “very old and simple word, Read”. He further elaborated on his choice of suggested word saying that only by reading he has acquired such an extensive vocabulary.
“People think I am some sort of nutcase who studies dictionaries all day long. I have barely opened a dictionary in my life. But I have read extensively.”
He went to tell the boy how he built the habit of reading, he said, “The reason I was like this because I lived in an India without television, without computer, without Nintendo, without Play Station, without mobile phones. All I had were books."
The video of Tharoor replying to the kid has received widespread reactions and comments on Twitter. Netizens have been fawning over the Congress MP for sharing his knowledge so sincerely.
