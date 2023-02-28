Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023: Do you know that 1 out of every 10 women in India suffers from the disorder?

March 1 is celebrated as Endometriosis Awareness Day during Endometriosis Awareness Month. Endometriosis is a condition that affects women where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Endometriosis Association initiated Endometriosis Awareness Month in 1993. What started as a small-scale campaign is observed worldwide today. The month and day are dedicated to raising awareness, promoting research, and addressing the stigma that comes with endometriosis in the form of infertility.

Endometriosis is as prevalent as diabetes and can be found in one out of every 10 women in India. According to the Endometriosis Foundation of India, more than 25 million women are estimated to be suffering from the disease in the country.

Timely detection and intervention can give patients a chance to treat the symptoms before they get out of control and require surgery. Women affected by endometriosis are also likely to have difficulty conceiving. It is uncertain how the disorder directly leads to infertility.

Symptoms

Painful periods

Chronic pelvic pain

Pain during and/or after sexual intercourse

Painful bowel movements

Painful urination

Fatigue

Depression or anxiety

Abdominal bloating and nausea

5 Facts about Endometriosis

Endometriosis affects women mostly in their reproductive years (ages 12-52).

It usually takes eight years from the onset of symptoms to get a proper diagnosis.

Severe abdominal pain present outside of the menstrual cycle is a major symptom.

Pregnancy and the increase in progesterone levels often relieve symptoms

Studies have suggested a possible genetic component.