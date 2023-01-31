Congenital heart defect (CHD) awareness month: Know more about the disease

Representative Photo |

Every year, February is marked as Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) awareness month with International Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Day marked on 14th February.

The month is dedicated to raising public awareness for this condition. As, we all know, awareness is the key to prevention. Awareness also disseminates knowledge about the condition and educates families on how to care for a child with CHD and the interventional steps to be taken.

Since CHD is one of the leading birth defects seen among children, it is important to make clinicians, researchers, patients and families and general public aware of this condition.

What is Congenital Heart Defect (CHD)?

The most common type of birth defect is congenital heart defect (CHD), which affects 8 out of every 1000 newborn children. CHD relates to defective structures in the heart.

These defects can include- heart valves, interior valves in the heart and arteries and veins carrying blood to the heart.

The most common CHDs are septum defects and tetralogy of Fallot. Some of these defects require no intervention, while others require immediate surgical intervention and special care.

If detected and treated early, children with CHD can live normal, productive lives as adults. Babies with critical CHDs must be treated within one year of age.

However, 25% of children do not receive adequate care, and this can affect their normal growth and progress into adulthood. Early screening and diagnosis is important to prevent deterioration, and it is important for neonatologists to screen newborn babies thoroughly.

