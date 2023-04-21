Eid 2023: Gift the best of sweet delicacies with these festive hampers

Eid is the occasion celebrated followed by a month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting in Ramadan. People give gifts on Eid to their friends and family to show their love and spread joy. If you are planning to send across a festive gift on Eid, here are 5 sweet delicacies; you can think about:

Mad Over Donuts

Kids love chocolate dipped desserts and what could be better than yummy donuts to relish on Eid. Curate your own assorted donut box from a range of flavourful donuts or choose from their signature donuts. Available in bite sized donuts as well.

Price: ₹500 onwards

Love and Cheesecake

Elevate your gifting with melt in mouth cheesecakes from Love & Cheesecake. Their recent launches include a whole menu on Mango desserts and are made with fresh Alphonso mangoes. It is available to order or pickup from all outlets across Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

Price: ₹1500

The Baklava Box

Popular Middle eastern desserts seem to be a perfect gifting option for Eid celebrations. Filled with dry fruits and drizzled with sugar syrup, send across this yummy treat to your friends and family on the joyous occasion of Eid.

Price: ₹825

Bombay Sweet Shop

The Bombay Sweet Shop has curated a range of desi mithai to relish Indian taste buds. Their assorted mithai boxes give you the chance to taste every sweet treat and then pick your fav.

Price: ₹650

Naturals Ice cream

How about some ice cream to beat the heat during the festive season! Malaikhurma is a delicious combination of creamy Malai ice cream and the traditional Indian dessert, khurma. It’s a perfect blend of the freshest milk, sugar, dates, pulp, and dry fruits such as cashews, pista, kismis alongside cardamom powder and saffron. This delectable flavor truly captures the essence of the joyous occasion of Eid.

Price: ₹75-85 per scoop