5 Popular Pakistani dramas that you can binge watch this weekend

Chupke Chupke: is a romantic comedy. It is a fun and quirky story and is currently available on Zindagi DTH service (Tata play, Dish TV, D2H, Airtel)
Mi Raqsam: revolves around two childhood sweethearts and star-crossed lovers. The drama focuses on love, relationships and is a meandering tale, full of twists and turns that will leave you engrossed. It is currently available on Zindagi DTH service (Tata play, Dish TV, D2H, Airtel)
Kahi Unkahi: revolves around the three main characters and their families. This drama portrays a mixture and contrast of emotions - love and hatred, arrogance and kindness, jealousy and content. It is currently available on Zindagi DTH service (Tata play, Dish TV, D2H,Airtel)
Dhoop Ki Deewar: is a web series that premiered in 2021 on Zee5 and is available on Zee5. The story revolves around the relationship between Vishal, an Indian soldier, and Sara, a Pakistani doctor. The two meet online and strike up an unlikely friendship that turns into love. However, their relationship is tested when their respective countries engage in a border conflict
The show highlights the human cost of war and the impact it has on families and individuals on both sides of the border. The show has been praised for its strong performances, well-written script, and sensitive portrayal of a sensitive topic
Ek Jhoothi Love Story: is a light hearted, fun, romantic and a relatable show featuring Pakistan’s heart-throb Bilal Abbas Khan opposite the beautiful Madiha Imam. The show takes us into the lives of Sohail and Salma, who aren’t fond of each other and assume fake identities on social media in order to find a perfect match. It is available on Zindagi ZEE5
