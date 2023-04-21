Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Saudi, Qatar and UAE to celebrate Eid today as crescent moon was sighted | FPJ

Saudi Arabia announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan today, on April 21, Friday. Apart from Saudi Arabia, many other Middle Eastern countries are going to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies each year as it is based on the sighting of the new moon, but it usually falls on the first day of Shawwal, (translates to- ‘festival of breaking of the fast’), the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The precise date of this festival is decided by the sighting of the crescent moon.

It marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival where the sighting of the new moon is traditionally done with the naked eye or using telescopes and once the sighting is confirmed, the news is usually broadcasted via media outlets, mosques and community organizations but it's important to note that the exact method of determining the start of the month of Shawwal may vary between different Muslim communities and countries.

The day is a time for forgiveness and celebration.Celebrated by the Muslim community all over the globe and it is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran in this month.

As part of the festivities, Muslims gather in mosques or open spaces to offer special prayers, known as Eid prayers. They also give gifts, and share food with family and friends.

In addition to the special prayers and festive gatherings, there are many traditional customs associated with Eid-ul-Fitr. One of the most important is the giving of Eid al-Fitr or Zakat al-Fitr, which is a form of charity given to the poor and needy. This is usually given before the Eid prayers, and it is meant to ensure that everyone has enough to eat and celebrate during the holiday.

Read Also Ramadan 2023: Relish on a royal Nalli Nihari by Chef Anirudh Deshpande of Westin Goa