Dusshera 2024: Why Wearing Red & Saffron Is Culturally Significant During Hindu Festivals?

The auspicious celebration of Dusshera, also called the Vijayadashami festival, is the celebration of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dusshera marks the victory, where Maa Durga's win over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana. While rituals and puja play a crucial role in Hindu festivals, wearing traditional clothing in shades of red and saffron is also considered auspicious. Keep reading as we delve into the cultural and spiritual significance of these colours during festivals, including Dusshera.

Significance of colour Red

The colour red is deeply rooted in Hindu culture, symbolising the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. This bold shade represents passion and strength, honouring feminine power and new beginnings. Wearing red attire during the Dusshera festival protects you against evil spirits, reflecting vitality and prosperity.

Significance of colour Saffron

Apart from red, the vibrant colour saffron is also observed as an auspicious shade in the Hindu culture. Saffron resonates with the ideals of Lord Rama, whose victory over Ravana is widely popular in the Dusshera story. According to Hinduism, saffron symbolises moral integrity, righteousness, and the pursuit of virtue. By adorning saffron during Dusshera, devotees connect with the rich cultural heritage of their faith and festive essence.

Apart from being the festive theme, these colours represent the festival's powerful message. The traditional ensembles worn by the devotees during Dusshera are an expression of India's spiritual legacy and cultural diversity.

Red and Saffron Traditional attire inspiration

Women can adorn traditional statement attire like a kurta, anarkali, lehenga or a classic saree in shades of red or saffron to embrace the festive spirit. On the other hand, men can opt for a basic kurta, sherwani, traditional suit or bandhgala outfit in both of these hues for the festival celebration. By wearing these colourful shades, you'll beautifully adorn the essence of the Hindu festival with great devotion.

