Dusshera 2024: Vijayadashmi Date, Dashami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra is just around the corner! Also called Vijayadashami, this festival is the celebration of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga's win over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana. Dussehra also concludes the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. Keep reading to know the date and subh muhurat.

Dussehra 2024: Vijayadashmi Date

The Dashami tithi will be observed for two dates this year. Due to this, there is confusion among devotees whether it will be celebrated on October 12 or October 13. As per Drik Panchang, Dussehra 2024 will take place on Saturday, October 12.

Dussehra 2024: Dashami tithi and shubh muhurat

According to Panchang, below are the significant tithis and shubh muhurat to know for this year's Dussehra celebration:

Vijay Shubh Muhurat: 2:03 PM to 2:49 PM

Aparahna Puja Time: 1:17 PM to 3:35 PM

Dashami tithi will begin on October 12 at 10:58 AM

Dashami tithi will end on October 13 at 9:08 AM

Shravana nakshatra will begin on October 12 at 5:25 AM

Shravana nakshatra will end on October 13 at 4:27 AM

Dussehra 2024: Vijayadashmi significance

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the win of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems.

According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama. With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath.

In Bengal, Vijayadashmi features traditions like Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, marking the goddess’s return to her heavenly home.