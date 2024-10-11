Ayudha Puja/Shastra Puja 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance

Pinterest

Just a day before Dusshera, Ayudha Puja, also known as Shastra Puja is performed. It celebrates the worship of Iron tools, weapons, and instruments. It is observed on the ninth day of Navaratri, known as Mahanavami, and is popular in South India and Maharashtra. The word "Ayudha" means tools or weapons, and "Puja" means worship, so the festival is a way of giving respect and gratitude to the iron tools we use in our daily lives.

This year Ayudha Pujs is going to celebrated from October 11 and will last till October 12, Dusshera. Navami Tithi will be Udaya Tithi on October 12, 2024 so it will be celebrated on the same day, according to Panchang.

Shastra Puja Muhurat Timings

October 11, 2024 - 12:06 PM: Beggining of Navami Tithi



October 12, 2024 - 10:58 AM: Navami Tithi ends



October 12, 2024 - 2:04 PM to 2:48 PM: Shastra Puja Muhurat

Significance of Shastra Puja

Ayudha Puja has its roots in the worship of weapons by warriors before going into battle. It is believed that this tradition started with the Pandavas from the Mahabharata, who worshiped their weapons before engaging in war. Over time, it became a broader celebration of all tools, including those used for work, education, and farming.

Another belief is that when lord Ram went to war, he performed shastra puja. There are many tales that show the significance of performing shastra puja. Even kinds and emperors performed shastra puja before going to wars to receive blessings in the form of strength and power.

How to Perform Shastra Puja? Know Rituals

The rituals for Ayudha Puja involve cleaning and decorating iron tools, weapons, or instruments with flowers, turmeric, and vermilion. These items can range from books, musical instruments, computers, cars, to even kitchen utensils, depending on one's profession or daily activities. After the tools are cleaned and adorned, they are placed in front of deities for worship, usually in a puja room or temple. Prayers are offered to ask for blessings for success and protection in their use.

People also perform aarti and offer sweets, fruits, and flowers during the worship. In some places, vehicles like cars and bikes are also washed and decorated, as they are seen as essential tools for modern life.

Shastra Puja Significance

You learn to respect the things you utilize on a daily basis from Ayudha Puja. The celebration honors the idea that everything, even inanimate objects like tools and instruments, contains heavenly spirit. They are worshipped in hopes of receiving blessings for productivity, safety, and success in their work.

The act of decorating and cleaning equipment represents cleansing the instruments themselves as well as the user's psyche. It serves as a reminder to approach our job with dedication and focus, making sure we handle our equipment sensibly and morally.

The celebration also represents a harmony between "Sastra" (scriptures or wisdom) and "Shastra" (weapons). Ayudha Puja highlights the equal importance of physical and mental strength by worshiping both literature and swords.