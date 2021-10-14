Dussehra 2021: Best wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, Dasara or Dashain, is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri.

Devotees celebrate the festival with great reverence joy and faith.

Vijayadashami denotes victory of good over evil. In many parts of the country, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the ten-headed demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

It also signifies Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma.

It is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 15, 2021.

As we celebrate the festival, here are some best wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones:

- Wishing you joy and prosperity. Happy Dasara!

- Celebrate the victory of the forces of good over evil. Let us celebrate this auspicious day to begin new things in life. Happy Dussehra!

- May Lord Ram keep lighting your path of success and help you get victory in every phase of your life. Happy Dussehra!

- On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty of this festival will be with you throughout the year! Happy Dussehra.

- May this Dussehra fill your life with happy moments, positivity and fulfill all your dreams. Happy Dussehra!

- On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

- May all the tensions you face in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be blessed with success and happiness ahead. Happy Dussehra!

- A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.

Let us continue the same ‘True’ spirit.

Blessing of Dussehra!

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:55 PM IST