Dussehra 2021: Mumbai Police conducts 'All Out Operation' ahead of festival

Ahead of Dussehra, the Mumbai Police conducted an 'All Out Operation' on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, wherein they carried out combing operations at 229 locations, checked tabs on 1,035 record criminals, and took action in line with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in 136 incidents.

The police also checked 7,792 vehicles and initiated action under Motor Vehicles (MV) Act on 1,805 motorists.

Senior and junior officials of all 13 zones of the Mumbai Police had participated in the All Out Operation, which is carried out every fortnight and ahead of big occasions. This operation was overlooked by the Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil, who were also joined by other Deputy Commissioners of Police and Additional Commissioners of Police.

As a part of this special operation, the Mumbai Police arrested at least 50 wanted and absconding accused in the drive carried out for three hours between 11 pm on Wednesday and 2 am on Thursday. While 82 people who were issued non-bailable warrants were arrested, police apprehended 45 people with illegal arms like knives, swords among other weapons.

Police also initiated action against 60 people who were found in possession/sale of illegal alcohol or engaged in gambling. Around 38 accused, who were externed from the city limits were also apprehended by the officials. While 134 nakabandi points were erected, police checked 7,792 vehicles, of which action was initiated on 1,805 motorists. Five motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police checked 888 hotels, lodges and 428 sensitive areas of the city. The officials also ran a security check on 51 locations where Durga idol immersions will take place, read a notification. Foot patrolling was carried out at 256 locations.

The Mumbai Police also took the account of the number of Devi idols that will be immersed, of which 1,700 will be immersed in public ponds, while 4,025 idols will be immersed inside households.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:09 PM IST