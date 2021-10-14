Thane: Tanker spills oil after hitting on divider on Ghodbunder road, leads to massive traffic jam

Thane: A oil tanker rammed on the road side divider on Ghodbunder road in the wee hours of Thursday. The oil leaked on the road resulting in traffic jams on the stretch till early morning on Thursday.



According to the Regional Disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal corporation the incident took place at 1:30am. The Tata oil tanker MH 04 EY 6298 was heading from Gujarata to Shilphata. "The tanker, carrying 24 tonnes of furnace oil, was driven by Zilu Rehman and is owned by Ojir Chaudhari. It rammed into the road side divider at Ghodbunder road towards Thane lane near Gaimukh Octroi Naka, opposite TMC school no. 97, Gaimukh, Thane," said an official from the RDMC.

The officials from RDMC, fire brigade reached the spot with one fire engine, one jumbo water tanker and 1 QRV. The Kasarvadavali traffic and local police reached the spot with 2 JCB. "No one was injured in the incident and the rescue operation was successfully completed by the team," said Santosh Kadam, head of RDMC.



Sources from the traffic police said the traffic on both the stretches was jammed till 9am. "The oil tanker was full with oil and while taking a turn it may have lost balance and dashed the divider. The spot where the accident took place was a curve turn. Firstly the tanker was put aside and later the oil spill was clear. It further resulted in a backlog of traffic on the stretch. The complete traffic was eased till 9am giving a relief to the motorist," added the official from traffic department.

