Dussehra 2021: Puja timings, tithi, significance - Here is all you need to know

Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day festival of Navratri. This year, the Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15, 2021.

Dussehra is one of the most important Indian festivals. It is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm and zeal. But like last year, this year too, the festival will be observed in a subdued manner owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significance:

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri concludes with Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra.

Dussehra marks the end of Navratri and signifies the victory of good over evil as Lord Ram had defeated King Ravana and his army in a battle. It is for this very reason that the day is called Vijay Dashami (the day of victory). People also celebrate this day to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasur.

Celebrations:

Dusshera, besides Durga Puja and burning of Ravana effigies, is also celebrated with fasting and prayers at temples. During the nine nights of Navratri, before Vijayadashmi, Ramlila is organised in many parts of the country. During Ramlila, a brief story of the Ramayana is enacted. And on Dussehra, effigies of Ravana are set on fire, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Dussehra 2021: Date, Muhurat, Puja Time

Vijay Muhurat - 02:21 PM to 03:08 PM

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:34 PM to 03:55 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins - 06:52 PM on Oct 14, 2021

Dashami Tithi Ends - 06:02 PM on Oct 15, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:36 AM on Oct 14, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:16 AM on Oct 15, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:01 PM IST