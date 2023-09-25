Dumplings Day 2023: Not Chinese But Try These Popular Japanese Dumplings For A Change

Japanese dumplings, known as gyoza in Japanese, are a popular and delicious dish in Japanese cuisine. These savory dumplings are enjoyed across Japan and have also gained international popularity. Gyoza are typically filled with a mixture of ground meat (usually pork or a combination of pork and chicken), finely chopped vegetables, and a blend of seasonings. The filling is wrapped in thin sheets of dough, which are then pan-fried to create a crispy bottom and tender, flavorful interior. On this National Dumpling Day on September 26, ditch the traditional Chinese dumplings are try these popular Japanese dumplings instead.

Gyoza:

Gyoza, also known as potstickers in English, are a popular and delicious Japanese dish that has gained international recognition and love. These savory dumplings are enjoyed for their flavorful fillings and crispy bottoms. The filling for Gyoza typically consists of a mixture of ground meat, most commonly pork, along with finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, garlic, ginger, and scallions. Various seasonings such as soy sauce, sake, sesame oil, and sugar are added to enhance the flavor.

Age gyoza:

Age Gyoza is prepared in a deep-fried style. This cooking method results in a delightful contrast of textures, with a crispy and crunchy exterior and a tender, flavorful interior. The dish with a wrapper comes filled with different kinds of ingredients such as kimchi, shrimp, mushrooms, and pork. Age gyoza are served hot with soy sauce on the side.

Hamamatsu:

Hamamatsu gyoza were first made in the city of the same name in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Hamamatsu Gyoza are pan-fried dumplings known for their unique and addictive taste. They are often characterised by their thin, delicate skins and flavorful fillings of a mixture of ground pork, cabbage, garlic, ginger, and various seasonings. These gyoza are usually served with a special dipping sauce that includes soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic, which adds a tangy kick to the dish.

Hanetsuki:

Hanetsuki Gyoza is a playful and creative fusion dish that combines two traditional Japanese elements: Hanetsuki, the New Year's game, and Gyoza, the savory dumplings. This unique culinary creation is not a traditional dish but rather a fun and imaginative way to celebrate the New Year with a twist. The dish is known as gyoza with wings which is prepared with dumplings that are filled with ingredients like chicken or pork.

Nikuman:

Influenced by the traditional Chinese baozi, Nikuman consists of leavened wheat dough wrapped around a flavourful ground pork filling. A fusion or creative combination of two popular Japanese dishes: Nikuman and Gyoza the former are steamed buns made from a soft fluffy dough filled with a savory meat and vegetable mixture and the later are the Gyoza, the savoury dumplings.

