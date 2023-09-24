Not Pizza And Pasta, These South Indian Rava Breakfast Dishes Are Perfect For Children

When it comes to preparing breakfast for children, South Indian Rava dishes offer a fantastic combination of delicious flavors and kid-friendly appeal. Rava, also known as semolina or sooji, is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of breakfast options that children will love. These dishes are not only tasty but also provide essential nutrients to kickstart a child's day with energy and enthusiasm.

Rava Idli:

One of the most popular and delectable South Indian breakfast dish Idli will not only satisfy your child's taste buds but also offer a wholesome start to their day. Unlike traditional rice-based idlis, rava idlis are made from semolina (also known as rava or sooji), making them a quicker and easier alternative that's equally delicious. These fluffy and steamed delights are not only a treat for your palate but also a nutritious option, making them an ideal choice for children and adults alike.

Rava Dosa:

A delightful and crispy South Indian dosa is cherished for its unique texture and flavor. Unlike the traditional dosa made from rice and lentil batter, rava dosa is prepared using semolina (rava or sooji), rice flour, and a few select spices. This quick and easy-to-make dish is a favorite among many for its delicious, thin, and lace-like appearance, which adds an element of excitement to breakfast or any mealtime for children.

Rava pongal:

The dish offers a flavorful twist to the traditional Pongal recipe. Pongal is a popular rice and lentil dish, typically prepared during festive occasions and as a comfort food. However, Rava Pongal puts a unique spin on this classic recipe by incorporating semolina (rava or sooji), black pepper, ginger, and dal as the primary ingredients. This dish is a favorite among many for its creamy texture, rich flavors, and the comforting aroma of Indian spices. Rava Pongal is not only delicious but also quick and easy to make, making it a perfect choice for a hearty breakfast or a wholesome meal for your child at any time of the day.

Rava Upma:

This beloved South Indian breakfast dish is known for its simplicity, speed, and delightful flavors. Upma, in general, is a versatile dish that can be prepared using various ingredients but Rava Upma stands out as one of the most popular variations. It's a quick and easy way to transform semolina (also known as rava or sooji) into a delicious and satisfying meal. This dish is a favorite choice for busy mornings, offering a warm and comforting start to the day for you and your children, specially on working days. The combination of semolina, aromatic spices, and vegetables creates a flavorful and wholesome breakfast option that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Rava Uttapam:

A delightful and savory South Indian pancake like dish offers a quick and convenient twist to the traditional uttapam recipe. Uttapam is typically made from a fermented rice and lentil batter. However, Rava Uttapam stands out as a faster and easier alternative, using rava or sooji as the main ingredient. This dish is cherished for its crispy edges, soft center, and the flexibility to incorporate various toppings, making it a versatile and appealing option for breakfast or as a snack.

Rava Kichadi:

A delightful blend of flavours and textures, Rava Kichadi is a comforting dish that combines rava with an array of aromatic spices and vegetables. The soft and creamy texture with a hint of spiciness and the earthy aroma of Indian spices, Rava Khichadi is not only delicious but also quick and easy to prepare, making it a favorite among both novice and experienced cooks and a delight for children.