Doc Destiny: ‘Tis the season of Taurus!

Since the month of Taurus has begun (April 21 to May 20), in today’s column, we will try to understand the significance of the 2nd zodiac sign and the unique qualities, characteristics of individuals who are born between April 21 to May 20, that is the Taureans. So, if you are a Taurean or someone in your life is, then read on as we are going to shed light on some of the lesser-known facts and traits of the ‘bulls’ and find out what makes them stand out…

Date: April 21st to May 20th

Ruling planet: Venus

Keywords: Endurance, materialism, steadfastness, productivity, practicality, thoroughness, security, fixity, sensuality, stubbornness, possessive, routine, patient, slow, hedonistic, patient and self-indulgent.

Appearance: Taurus is characterised by a large head, short neck and strong shoulders atop a stocky body which tapers towards feet planted firmly on the ground. The eyes are large and striking, set below a broad forehead, and a hair tends to be coarse and dark. Lips may be thick & fleshy. A Taurean dresses comfortably but sensually.

Personality: Determination is a key feature of the Taurean personality. Routine security is essential, meaning Taurus often gets stuck in a rut. Extremely reliable, devotion to duty and loyalty are the personal qualities that Taurus values the highest, making her or him an excellent team member. This is a tenacious personality that approaches even the most mundane of tasks with diligence and patience. Such a stoic, conformist character is unlikely to cause upset. Taurus can show incredible stamina under pressure, while adhering outwardly to convention. But there is a much lighter side to this personality. A love of music, the arts and the good things of life is typically Taurean. This self-indulgent personality is a pleasure seeker who enjoys his or her sensuality to the full.

As a parent: Taurus is a conscientious parent, favouring discipline and routine. Children of a Taurean enjoy a highly structured environment. There’s little room for spontaneity but practical creativity is encouraged.

As a child: The typical Taurean child needs a predictable daily routine and a practical education that utilizes both the body and the senses. Most have a ‘security blanket’ or a treasured item that makes them feels safe. Often fearful of venturing into the world, this child benefits from gentle encouragement. Head-to-head confrontation is best avoided as it usually leads to a temper tantrum or obstinate refusal to move.

Careers: An abiding interest in good food makes Taurus an excellent restaurant critic or restaurateur. The sign’s deep connection with the land often finds expression in work as a landscape gardener, horticulturist, organic farmer, surveyor, builder, architect or estate agent. Taurus is also suited to work as a singer or musician, art or antique dealer, body artist, jeweller or craft-worker. Reliable Taurus makes an excellent government employee, administrator, financier, banker, investment broker or office manager.

Suitable gift ideas: Ostentatious Taurus appreciates a gold watch, a gourmet meal or designer accessories. High-quality chocolates, expensive scented oils and lotions, silk lingerie also go down well with this sensual sign. External appearance means a great deal so gifts should be wrapped attractively.