Lifestyle

Updated on

Doc Destiny: Positive and negative qualities of Number 7

By Dr Biindu Khuraana

Doc Destiny: Positive and negative qualities of Number 7

Today’s date being April 16, which brings down to Number 7 (1+6 = 7), in today’s column we will talk about the positive and negative qualities of people who are associated with Number 7. People who are born on 7th, 16th and 25th of any month have a major influence of Number 7 on their lives. The number 7 is ruled by the planet Neptune which is called Ketu in Hindu astronomy. The ruling God of Number 7 is Lord Narsimha and the day allotted to Number 7 is Tuesday. Number 7 is described as a mysterious number.

The characteristics governed by Number 7 people are:

POSITIVE QUALITIES:

  • Attractive/Enchanting

  • Dress neatly / Originality

  • Deep thinkers / Philosophers

  • Popular

  • Austerity/ Intellectual

  • Spiritual / Religious

  • Logical / Practical / Analytical

  • Active

  • Generous

  • Flexible/ Co-operative

  • Devoted to family

  • Peace loving

  • Good speaker

  • Nature lover

  • Talented

  • Workaholic

  • Dreamers / Divine visionaries

  • Tolerant

  • Jolly

  • Enthusiastic

  • Ambitious

  • Honest

  • Faithful

  • Courageous

  • Sensitive/ Emotional

  • Careless

  • Unstable

NEGATIVE QUALITIES:

  • Delay in decision making

  • Uncertainty

  • Lustful

  • Introvert

  • Short tempered

  • Loneliness

  • False worry

  • Tendency to withdraw

  • Unsteady

  • Whimsical

  • Despondency

  • Nervous

  • Low on confidence

  • Restless

  • Uneasy

  • Obstinacy

  • Lack of perseverance

  • Erratic

  • Secretive

  • Stubborn

  • Irritating

  • Rebellious

  • Mysterious

  • Careless

  • Unstable

BIRTH NUMBER 16: This is a combination of Number 1, Sun and Number 6, Venus. Individuals who are born on 16th of any month are gifted, talented and clairvoyant. They are idealists and dreamers. Spirituality, healing arts, occultism are some of the few subjects which interests them the most. They do well in the field of writing and research. Those who are born on the 16th should take a paper and pen/ pencil and write down their dreams, it will help them achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in