Doc Destiny: Positive and negative qualities of Number 7

Today’s date being April 16, which brings down to Number 7 (1+6 = 7), in today’s column we will talk about the positive and negative qualities of people who are associated with Number 7. People who are born on 7th, 16th and 25th of any month have a major influence of Number 7 on their lives. The number 7 is ruled by the planet Neptune which is called Ketu in Hindu astronomy. The ruling God of Number 7 is Lord Narsimha and the day allotted to Number 7 is Tuesday. Number 7 is described as a mysterious number.

The characteristics governed by Number 7 people are:

POSITIVE QUALITIES:

Attractive/Enchanting

Dress neatly / Originality

Deep thinkers / Philosophers

Popular

Austerity/ Intellectual

Spiritual / Religious

Logical / Practical / Analytical

Active

Generous

Flexible/ Co-operative

Devoted to family

Peace loving

Good speaker

Nature lover

Talented

Workaholic

Dreamers / Divine visionaries

Tolerant

Jolly

Enthusiastic

Ambitious

Honest

Faithful

Courageous

Sensitive/ Emotional

Careless

Unstable

NEGATIVE QUALITIES:

Delay in decision making

Uncertainty

Lustful

Introvert

Short tempered

Loneliness

False worry

Tendency to withdraw

Unsteady

Whimsical

Despondency

Nervous

Low on confidence

Restless

Uneasy

Obstinacy

Lack of perseverance

Erratic

Secretive

Stubborn

Irritating

Rebellious

Mysterious

Careless

Unstable

BIRTH NUMBER 16: This is a combination of Number 1, Sun and Number 6, Venus. Individuals who are born on 16th of any month are gifted, talented and clairvoyant. They are idealists and dreamers. Spirituality, healing arts, occultism are some of the few subjects which interests them the most. They do well in the field of writing and research. Those who are born on the 16th should take a paper and pen/ pencil and write down their dreams, it will help them achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality.