Doc Destiny: Positive and negative qualities of Number 7

Today’s date being April 16, which brings down to Number 7 (1+6 = 7), in today’s column we will talk about the positive and negative qualities of people who are associated with Number 7. People who are born on 7th, 16th and 25th of any month have a major influence of Number 7 on their lives. The number 7 is ruled by the planet Neptune which is called Ketu in Hindu astronomy. The ruling God of Number 7 is Lord Narsimha and the day allotted to Number 7 is Tuesday. Number 7 is described as a mysterious number.
The characteristics governed by Number 7 people are:
POSITIVE QUALITIES:
Attractive/Enchanting
Dress neatly / Originality
Deep thinkers / Philosophers
Popular
Austerity/ Intellectual
Spiritual / Religious
Logical / Practical / Analytical
Active
Generous
Flexible/ Co-operative
Devoted to family
Peace loving
Good speaker
Nature lover
Talented
Workaholic
Dreamers / Divine visionaries
Tolerant
Jolly
Enthusiastic
Ambitious
Honest
Faithful
Courageous
Sensitive/ Emotional
NEGATIVE QUALITIES:
Delay in decision making
Uncertainty
Lustful
Introvert
Short tempered
Loneliness
False worry
Tendency to withdraw
Unsteady
Whimsical
Despondency
Nervous
Low on confidence
Restless
Uneasy
Obstinacy
Lack of perseverance
Erratic
Secretive
Stubborn
Irritating
Rebellious
Mysterious
Careless
Unstable
BIRTH NUMBER 16: This is a combination of Number 1, Sun and Number 6, Venus. Individuals who are born on 16th of any month are gifted, talented and clairvoyant. They are idealists and dreamers. Spirituality, healing arts, occultism are some of the few subjects which interests them the most. They do well in the field of writing and research. Those who are born on the 16th should take a paper and pen/ pencil and write down their dreams, it will help them achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality.
