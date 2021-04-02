Doc Destiny: Take note if your Number is 2!

Today’s date being April 2, in today’s column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 2 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 2nd, 11th and 29th of any month have a huge influence of number 2 in their lives. The ruling planet of Number 2 is Moon (Chandra). Moon has phases, it signifies dualism and antagonism. It is a feminine number and attributes to the feminine qualities of a person. Moon is the moulder of minds. It is a symbol of completion. It represents both blend of good and evil. It denotes creation and destruction. The day allotted to Number 2 is Monday and the number is ruled by Lord Shiva. The Characteristics governed by Number 2 people are:
POSITIVE QUALITIES:
Pleasing personality
Imaginative
Sentimental & Emotional
Creative and artistic
Decency in behavior
Helpful
Hard working
Intuitive and psychic
Methodical and systematic
Selfless to friends and family
Excellent host
Meticulous
Excepts mistakes easily
Romantic
Co-operative / understanding
Peace lovers / harmony
Settle disputes, good advisors
Good conversationalist
Friendliness
Honesty
Love for music and art
Simplicity
n Tendency to forgive
Good memory
Resourcefulness
Respect and care for others
Religious
Sympathy and kindness
Gentleness
Intelligent
Reliable
NEGATIVE QUALITIES:
Can’t say NO
No leadership quality
No decision making power
Restless
Unsteadiness
Mood swings
Depression
Over-sensitivity
Shy & reserved
Pessimistic
Inferiority Complex
Fearful / Cowardice
Impatient
Doubtful
Nervousness
Indifference
Jealousy
Whimsical
Lazy / lethargy
Hastiness
Coldness
Impractical
Fickle mindedness
BIRTH NUMBER 2: It represents both blend of good and evil. It denotes creation and destruction. People born on the 2nd of any month have a pleasing personality, good imaginative powers. Such people are emotional, creative and artistic. Such individuals are helpful, hardworking, methodical and systematic. They can do anything for their loved ones and family. They accept their mistakes easily. Meticulous, they are also very romantic by nature.
