Doc Destiny: Take note if your Number is 2!

Today’s date being April 2, in today’s column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 2 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 2nd, 11th and 29th of any month have a huge influence of number 2 in their lives. The ruling planet of Number 2 is Moon (Chandra). Moon has phases, it signifies dualism and antagonism. It is a feminine number and attributes to the feminine qualities of a person. Moon is the moulder of minds. It is a symbol of completion. It represents both blend of good and evil. It denotes creation and destruction. The day allotted to Number 2 is Monday and the number is ruled by Lord Shiva. The Characteristics governed by Number 2 people are:

POSITIVE QUALITIES:

Pleasing personality

Imaginative

Sentimental & Emotional

Creative and artistic

Decency in behavior

Helpful

Hard working

Intuitive and psychic

Methodical and systematic

Selfless to friends and family

Excellent host

Meticulous

Excepts mistakes easily

Romantic

Co-operative / understanding

Peace lovers / harmony

Settle disputes, good advisors

Good conversationalist

Friendliness

Honesty

Love for music and art

Simplicity

n Tendency to forgive

Good memory

Resourcefulness

Respect and care for others

Religious

Sympathy and kindness

Gentleness

Intelligent

Reliable

NEGATIVE QUALITIES:

Can’t say NO

No leadership quality

No decision making power

Restless

Unsteadiness

Mood swings

Depression

Over-sensitivity

Shy & reserved

Pessimistic

Inferiority Complex

Fearful / Cowardice

Impatient

Doubtful

Nervousness

Indifference

Jealousy

Whimsical

Lazy / lethargy

Hastiness

Coldness

Impractical

Fickle mindedness

BIRTH NUMBER 2: It represents both blend of good and evil. It denotes creation and destruction. People born on the 2nd of any month have a pleasing personality, good imaginative powers. Such people are emotional, creative and artistic. Such individuals are helpful, hardworking, methodical and systematic. They can do anything for their loved ones and family. They accept their mistakes easily. Meticulous, they are also very romantic by nature.