Doc Destiny: The month of Geminians

Today, we are entering in the month of Gemini. Hence in today’s column, we will try to understand the significance of the 3rd zodiac sign and the unique qualities, characteristics of individuals who are born between May 21 to June 20, that is the Geminians. So, if you are a Geminian or someone in your life is, then read on as we are going to shed light on some of the lesser-known facts and traits of the ‘twins’ and find out what makes them stand out…

Date: May 21 to June 20

Ruler: Mercury

Natural house: Third

Quality: Mutable

Element: Air

Keywords: Communicative, multi-faceted, adaptability, duality, duplicity, versatility, inquisitiveness, sociability, superficiality, cunning, wit, two-faced, capricious, restless and fickle.

Appearance: Youthful-looking, Gemini is wiry and energetic, with long, slender arms and legs that are never still. Piercing, bird-like eyes are set under tapering brows in a narrow face with thin, fairish hair. The Gemini head is often cocked to one side in enquiry. Gemini’s dress sense is quirkily fashionable, with the male of the species often favouring a professorial look.

Personality: Gemini is the original dual personality. Bright, communicative and charming at one moment, this person can be sullen or acerbic the next. It’s an essentially sociable personality and the most talkative of all the signs. Gemini has a touch of the child about his or her character, positively refusing to grow old. Gemini delights in tricks and puzzles, and is an inveterate practical joker.

Always busy, Gemini often holds down two or more jobs. This sign switches opinions daily, while never admitting to being wrong. There’s a lack of focus in Gemini that hampers any hope of a consistent lifestyle. Gemini is always looking for a new stimulus. The ideas are quick in coming, but Gemini doesn’t always possess the stamina to see them through

Likes: Anything to do with words: books, theatre, journalism, the Internet; puzzles and games.

Dislikes: Peace and quiet, feeling bored or lonely, people who don’t listen or whose opinions are rigid.

Strengths: A versatile mind is Gemini’s greatest asset. The ideas flow thick and fast and multi-tasking comes naturally.

Weaknesses: Gemini has problems knowing exactly what the truth is and regularly changes stories without even noticing. Inconvenient facts tend to get discarded, especially when there’s an opportunity to manipulate. Two-faced Gemini loves to gossip but finds it impossible to hold a secret.