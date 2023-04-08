Do you seek validation from others? Here are 5 ways to stop it

Do you get sad if your latest picture on Instagram or Twitter does not get many likes? In an era of social media, all of us are guilty of thinking about likes, views, and followers.

Do you understand why, though? The solution is actually fairly straightforward: we enjoy being appreciated by others. Let’s be honest, we all like a little validation from people around us, as it increases our self-confidence, and also satisfies our ego.

Seeking validation or even advice isn't very dangerous and occasionally even beneficial. There’s no harm in seeking advice, but you should never reach a point where you have to depend on others to make your own decisions.

Occasionally wanting validation is normal and healthy, but seeking validation from others all the time can make you unhappy and insecure.

Here are 5 ways that might help you stop seeking validation from outside:

Stop comparing yourself with others

The first and foremost rule is to stop comparing yourselves with others. Nobody is perfect. Success or failure, all comes down to people learning from their mistakes, so you should feel free to make some.

Self-Love

Believe in yourself and know your worth. Accept your flaws and work on your skills in order to improve. Stop being harsh on yourself if you’re taking more time than intended.

Don’t measure yourself on the basis of social media likes

Social media is like a bubble; enjoy it, but do not take it too seriously. People only reveal the best parts of their lives but never tell you what’s pulling them down.

Be true to yourself

Do not lie to yourself about feeling better. Make sure to have realistic goals. sure to trust yourself and your decisions. Evaluate the pros and cons of the decision you are planning to make. This will also improve your decision-making skills, and you might not have to seek any validation from anyone.

Put yourself first

Don’t get caught up in thinking about what other people are doing constantly. Put yourself first! Your likes, dislikes, good qualities, and strengths should be your priorities.

