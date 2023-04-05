Dating tips: 5 hacks to navigate your romantic relationship with a cricket fan

It's that season of the year, when many break-ups and hook-ups happen. The IPL season is when your man is busy following his favourite team sitting out in a café or being glued to the TV screen at home. And if you two have just started dating then cricket can play the villain and you may not get to spend time with him or your girl may be a Virat Kohli fan and doesn't want to miss his inning. But it's the support that can come handy. Spending time together, even if it means being in the same space while doing different things, can be a great bonding experience. So if your partner loves cricket, you can show your support by simply being there with them as they enjoy the game, and you do your own thing as well but still spend time together.

Avoid overstepping boundaries

While you may want your partner to share your interests, respect their boundaries without pushing them. It’s important to openly communicate, without making the other feel obligated.

The trade-off

If your partner takes the time to indulge in your interests, it can be nice to reciprocate. So if they’re willing and trying to sit through your cricket match, maybe accompany them when they choose to watch that crime drama or the rom-com they love, which might not be your cup of tea otherwise.

Find a balance:

If your love for cricket takes away from your quality time together, find a way to spend quality time with your partner doing things you both enjoy.

Be open-minded:

Maybe give it a shot? You may have different interests in sports, but don't dismiss anything at the get go. Disinterest in a sport might come from not understanding or knowing much about that sport. Take time and consider learning a few things about the game and about your partner’s passions, and you might discover a new shared interest!