DIY methods to naturally straighten your hair for a cool winter look

Hair goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind of hair styling products being used, pollution, and other factors that lead to further damage. Thus, a hair care routine can't be compromised. And once you have healthy hair, why not flaunt it with cool hairstyle.

This winter season, try the straightened hair trend that makes your hair look even and long. If you lack the time to visit a hair spa salon or prefer the home way, here are natural ways to straighten your hair and make it grow well.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamin B complex that nourish the hair and make it strong. Thus, they help in facilitating hair growth. Several haircare products include egg proteins to provide their customers with healthy hair.

Styling tip: Blend the egg yolk with drops of olive oil

Honey

Not just are eyes and essential oils used for hair care, honey also helps in giving you good hair days. Thank the honeybee for gifting you happy and problem-free hair as honey moistens the hair follicles and cools your scalp.

Styling tip: Mix it with banana pulp and apply

Vinegar

Easily available in your kitchen, vinegar is a great hack to get flaunting straight hair. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties and it helps to maintain the pH level of the scalp.

Styling tip: Mix drops of vinegar to thick yogurt and apply; leave overnight

Follow the styling method religiously for a week to seek desired results.

