DIY Hacks To Make Bath Bombs At Home

Who else loves relaxing in a steamy bath with some fizzy bath bombs? There’s nothing like setting the mood with a glass of wine, some candles, and your favorite book or music. They are luxurious and fragrant. Make these DIY bath bombs for any mood or season and toss one of them into the water to make the experience even more special. The fizzy bubbles, essential oils, and beneficial minerals are a treat for the senses. This homemade bath bomb recipe never fails, and it’s super-easy to change it up with different scents!

Material required

1 cup baking soda; ½ cup citric acid; 1/2 cup epsom salt; 1/2 cup cornstarch; Colouring pigment (optional); 2½ tablespoons almond oil or melted coconut oil; ¾ tablespoon water, 12-15 drops essential oil, Bath bomb moulds

The making

In a medium bowl, mix together all of the dry ingredients. Add as much or as little color pigment to achieve desired look. Whisk to combine.

In a separate small bowl, mix together the wet ingredients.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ones very slowly. (This is important; otherwise you will activate the citric acid which is used to create the fizzing affect.) Mix until combined, and the ingredients look like wet sand.

Fill each half of the mould, packing the mixture in slightly until it’s overflowing. Press the halves together firmly. Wait an hour before removing the bath bomb and see if it removes from the mould without breaking. If it breaks, just press into the mould again and let it dry longer. Let the bath bombs dry for 24 hours before using.

Troubleshooting

If the mixture is too powdery to hold together, add a tiny bit more water and mix until it holds together. If you find that adding the liquid slowly is difficult, use a spray bottle to add instead of pouring.