Diwali skincare: Try these yogic practices to look your radiant best this festive season

Small intimate gatherings and lots of exciting video calls are going to be the highlight this year. We have already started prepping for the festivities. Just like you are getting rid of junk from the house, this is the perfect weather and time to clean your skin from inside out too! A good festive skincare routine will make you look glowing, rested, and radiant in the family/friends in-person/virtual gatherings.

And this applies not just to the women; men too need to use this ‘inside home’ time to pamper their skin. “There are 42 individual muscles in the face, and facial yoga covers exercises that stretch these muscles, increase blood flow to the face and help to give you a glowing, radiant complexion,” Grand Master Akshar shared.

The key benefits

The benefits of face yoga may be more than skin deep. Touted as a natural facelift that enhances your overall well-being, practitioners say its benefits are immense. “Face yoga has several benefits that range from the superficial to psychological. It increases oxygen to the skin and stimulates the production of elastin and collagen.

It reduces tension in the facial muscles and helps lift and firm the muscles under the skin, which smoothens lines and wrinkles,” Jahnavi Patwardhan, SARVA Instructor, said. It is recommended that to get the maximum benefit of facial yoga, one should practice it six times a week.

Best techniques for anti-ageing effects

Did you know anti-ageing facial yoga can give sunken cheeks and furrowed brows a lift too? The idea behind this is that you can help thicken the muscles, so your features get a bit of extra ‘padding’ to plump them up. “There are many postures and breathing techniques that can be done in yoga to boost skin health.

Some of them include poses like Halasana (plough pose), Sarvangasana (shoulder stand), but the best practice is Shirshasana (headstand). Along with this, practising Kapalbhati can also be extremely beneficial for improving your complexion and nourishing your face,” Akshar added.

The best-kept beauty secrets of experts

“One of my personal mantras is hydration and a skincare routine that works for you. A skincare routine is not only about the products you apply or use but also about including a massage, face yoga exercises and Pranayamas to cleanse yourself internally. When you keep the mind and your internal system healthy and happy, it reflects immediately on the face,” Jahnavi revealed.

According to Akshar, there is no secret to beauty. “The simple and straightforward answer is that you must remain free from stress. When you are free from any kind of anxiety or worry, then there is a natural flow of energy within your body. And when you are able to remain in a state of blissfulness, this inner sense of calm just gets reflected on the outer surface in the form of radiant, glowing complexion and good health. Ask yourself how are you feeling and go really gentle with the techniques when you start. The results will come,” he signed off.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST