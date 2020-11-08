Diwali fashion: Time to upcycle & dress up

It’s the season to turn heads in your glittering anarkalis and sari-turned-pantsuits. Talking about Diwali, first thing that comes to our mind is shopping and why wouldn’t it. After all, it’s a new season; New Year and a time for a fresh start. So why not indulge in something unique by giving our old saris, bed sheets or even old quilts a fresh makeover and recycle them. Yes, it’s time we go organic and raw this Diwali. Stars like Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty have been showing us that upcycling is the new cool. “This year has taught us all to slow down and introspect inwards. We, as a society and industry, are slowly making a move towards sustainable fashion and minimal wastage. So, upcycling old outfits for Diwali is a great idea,” say designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who own a self-titled label.
REUSE & RE-PURPOSE
Piles and piles of old clothes that we have not used for years; trust us we all have those in our closets. Some of them are not even worthy of donation anymore. So what to do with them? Why not add some value to these old pieces by upcycling them to create something new and useful? “For starters, turn your old bedsheets into nightsuits, table mats, napkins, etc. For old saris, get trendy suits or anarkalis or even lehengas made. If you have beautiful old dupattas, turn them into kaftans,” suggests designer Riddhi Jain.
We Indians have also inherited an unsurpassed legacy of textiles and crafts and we can use our heirloom saris, old tapestry, exquisite patches to make some unique contemporary jackets, tunic dresses, kurta or midi’s and use interesting trinkets as tassels or for jewellery. “Old borders can be stylishly used in hemlines of contemporary dresses or couched on dupattas for a unique twist. Old silk or crepe de chine sari’s can be turned into exquisite evening wear in form of boho maxi’s and midi’s and intricate embroidered laces and yolks can be transferred on au courant fabrics to make really trendy fusion garments. The look of the garments would be contemporary but soul Indian and festive,” recommends designer Shruti Sancheti.
RESTYLING OLD LOOKS INTO NEW
If you are wondering how exactly one can restyle their old clothes, we have designer Riddhi to your rescue. “If you are planning to wear a saree, wear it with pants. This is the easiest and most comfortable trend of all, which looks insanely stylish. Instead of pairing a white shirt with lehenga, maybe try a bomber jacket or a blazer. Keep in mind that what influencers do might not be your calling sometimes but don’t be afraid to experiment.” No matter how stunning and beautiful a new outfit is, the sentimental value of an old heirloom garment is unparalleled. “We encourage a lot of clients to incorporate an old ghaghra belonging to their mother or grandmother which they can pair up with a more modern choli and odhnas,” suggest Rimple and Harpreet.
Sometimes a vintage dupatta can work as a great second drape over a new lehenga or saree. “An old Benarsi or Kanjeevaram saree can be given a modern twist by teaming it up with a blazer or long jacket,” they further add. But before you reinvent anything there is one key factor that you have to keep it mind. According to the designer Shruti “When restyling the old garments, the thumb rule is to amalgamate it with some contemporary elements to make it relevant in today’s scenario.”
FASHION TRENDS
It looks like this season is all about layering, from accessories to clothing; it has taken a centre stage in the world of fashion. Designer Riddhi suggests, “Want a pretty choker? Tie a ribbon with a pendent – Sabyasachi vibes and easy on the pocket. Multicolored bangles or just solid ones, try them with different outfits.”
This year has also been about comfort. Hence, one should wear their own skin, experiment, play around with styles but try to avoid splurging. “Another trend that has really caught my eye – less makeup and more accessories,” concludes designer Riddhi.