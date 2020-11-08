Diwali fashion: Time to upcycle & dress up

It’s the season to turn heads in your glittering anarkalis and sari-turned-pantsuits. Talking about Diwali, first thing that comes to our mind is shopping and why wouldn’t it. After all, it’s a new season; New Year and a time for a fresh start. So why not indulge in something unique by giving our old saris, bed sheets or even old quilts a fresh makeover and recycle them. Yes, it’s time we go organic and raw this Diwali. Stars like Kangana Ranaut and Shilpa Shetty have been showing us that upcycling is the new cool. “This year has taught us all to slow down and introspect inwards. We, as a society and industry, are slowly making a move towards sustainable fashion and minimal wastage. So, upcycling old outfits for Diwali is a great idea,” say designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who own a self-titled label.

REUSE & RE-PURPOSE

Piles and piles of old clothes that we have not used for years; trust us we all have those in our closets. Some of them are not even worthy of donation anymore. So what to do with them? Why not add some value to these old pieces by upcycling them to create something new and useful? “For starters, turn your old bedsheets into nightsuits, table mats, napkins, etc. For old saris, get trendy suits or anarkalis or even lehengas made. If you have beautiful old dupattas, turn them into kaftans,” suggests designer Riddhi Jain.