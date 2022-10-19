Diwali 2022: Here are some specially curated self-care gifting ideas for your loved ones

Diwali is here! And the first thing that comes to our mind when we think of this festival of light and crackers is gifts and sweets. Are you one of those who is still wondering where to go and buy Diwali gifts? In fact, why not invest in self-care products and healthy snacking options this time? Here is the list of self-care gift hampers and guilt-free snacks you can pick from.

Instant coffee gift hamper:

Gift your loved ones- Rage coffee's limited edition festive pack, which is a delight for all coffee lovers and perfect for every occasion. It includes a 100g jar of flavoured instant coffee (9 flavours to choose from) and the signature mug from Rage Coffee featuring Virat Kohli and his signature.

Available online. Price INR 949.

Healthy mithai hamper:

If you are on diet and want to stay away from mithais, we tell you that you can safely indulge in sweets. In fact, many nutritionists have been advising to eat homemade mithais during the day. And if you are planning to give yourself or your friend a gift of sweets pick Genda Phool's healthy sweet gift box which comes with gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and sugar-free options. Along with its pre-existing indulgent range, they also offer six vegan adaptations of their specialities some of which include Pistachio Laddu, Hazel Surprise, Classic Cashew, and Gooseberry Square among others.

Available online. Price INR 400 onwards.

Love is in the air

In celebration of the festival of diyas and mithais, Love & Cheesecake boxes are all about celebrating a dhoom dhaam Diwali. This love and light collection is solely assembled for commemorating India’s most joyful occasion with its people’s favourite item – sweets.

Available at Love & Cheesecake outlets and online. Price INR 400 onwards.

A cookie story

Chocolates and cookies are everyone's favourite. And if you want to have some of the best cookies and chocolate bars, pick Gaia's celebration pack. Filled with nutrition and delicious bars including fruit and nut bar, almond and raisin bar, chocolate and muesli bar, oatmeal cookies and multigrain cookies, digestive cookies, green tea and flax seeds, this box is a perfect gift for self-indulgence.

Available online. Price INR 340 onwards.

A cuppa of freshness

Every one loves coffee and when you gift the caffeine lover a pack of handmade coffee, you are giving them a way to celebrate their me time. Coffeeza's newly launched festive gift box contains pour over coffee bags perfect for lovers of drip-style coffee. It includes two variants made of Indian Arabica coffee.

Available online. INR 1,200.