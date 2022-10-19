Diwali 2022: Four skincare products to glow like a star during Diwali

Four skincare products to glow like a star during Diwali |

It’s time to up your beauty game game this Diwali. And while you are busy with festive joy and pre-celebrations and planning, give your loved ones a reminder that you care for them. Get healthy and glowing skin with these specially curated hampers for the festive season.

A pack of aroma therapy

While we all recognize the power of massage and physical touch, it's important to choose body oils that support the healing of specific physical and emotional discomfort. Inatur's massage oils help in generating positivity, uplifting and balancing dosha. The gift box comes with different oils including Ginger and Bergamot, Jasmine and Sandalwood Calming Massage oil, Patchouli and Ylang Massage Oil, and Rose and Geranium Massage Oil. Pick one for yourself and your loved ones to have a rejuvenating Diwali celebration.

Available online. Price INR 950 onwards.

The skin treatment

You can get the glow you need for a natural and radiant look this festive season by using this skincare value kit by Kiehl's that contains Ultra Facial Cleanser, Corrective White Deep Moisture Clarifying Cream, Powerful Recovery Line-Reducing Concentrate. This set also has a potent serum for uneven skin tone that brightens pigmented skin infused with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for healthy skin.

Available online. INR 2,040.

Kiehl's skincare value kit |

Get festival ready

The specially curated box of Amara Bath Ritual Box by The Tribe's Concepts is a fusion of oils and cleansers made with revitalising herbs and precious Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin. It is perfect for a newlywed bride so that her glow only grows. The box contains 90 Day Miracle Oil, 24k Kumkumadi Thailam, Ubtan Body Cleanser, Face Brightening Daily Cleanser and Organic Hair Cleanser. This top to toe luxurious bath ritual box is an experience to behold and serves as a great gifting option for your loved ones.

Available online. INR 3,999.

Amara Bath Ritual Box |

Power of beauty

This lip and cheek serum is one of the best gifts you can give to your loved ones. This vegan and cruelty free lip-cheek serum and tints by Forest Trove are made of natural botanics and fruits. The products are made using all vegan formula to create a range of nature inspired lip cheek tint balms and dewy serums.

Lip cheek tint balms and dewy serums by Forest Trove |

All products are made with natural fruit extracts and are paraben free. The products include luscious ingredients like sunflower oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, macadamia nut oil to name a few that regenerate the appearance of fine lines and maintain healthy, moisturised skin.

Available online. INR 500 onwards.

