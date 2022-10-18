Six soulful performances at NCPA; you should not miss this month | NCPA

One of India’s largest art centres, 'National Centre for Performing Arts' (NCPA) hosts more than 700 events each year. And this month, it brings six soulful performances that you should not miss.

Sapan Verma Live:

Popular comic Sapan Verma is bringing stand-up comedy in English and Hindi languages at Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA on October 21, 2022.

7:30 pm. Price: INR 450-500.

Sapan Verma Live |

There’s Something in the Water:

It is a play in English and Hindi which is based on 'An Enemy of the People' by Henrik Ibsen. Watch this at Experimental Theatre, NCPA on October 21, 2022.

7:30 pm. Price: INR 450-600.

There’s Something in the Water |

Odissi by Ratikant Mohapatra and Srjan:

Ratikant Mohapatra has a 40-year-long association with Odissi and the director-choreographer, Srjan has conceived more than 67 original works, characterised by neoclassical choreographic innovations, attractive musical arrangements, experimental lighting and stagecraft, all within the boundaries of the idiom of Odissi.

October 27, 2022. 6:30 pm. Price: INR 270-400 plus GST.

Odissi by Ratikant Mohapatra and Srjan |

NCPA Promising Artiste Series:

Indian Classical Musicians- Vanraj Shastri (sarangi) and Shivani Mirajkar (khayal) will be performing live at Experimental Theatre on October 28, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

Indian Classical Music- Vanraj Shastri (sarangi) and Shivani Mirajkar (khayal) |

Kathak by Kumudini Lakhia’s Kadamb and Bharatanatyam by Leela Samson & Spanda:

Kumudini Lakhia, one of Kathak’s living luminaries and Leela Samson, who received the impetus for her growth as a dancer from Kalakshetra, Chennai will be performing at NCPA.

October 29, 2022, 5 pm. Price INR 270 to 750 plus GST.

Kathak by Kumudini Lakhia’s Kadamb and Bharatanatyam by Leela Samson & Spanda |

‘Ramayana’ by Kalakshetra Foundation:

Choreographed by Rukmini Devi Arundale, it is a dance-drama that is distinct from Kathakali, Yakshaganas or any other existing dance-theatre form. October 30, 2022. 5 pm. Price INR 270-750 plus GST.

Ramayana’ by Kalakshetra Foundation |