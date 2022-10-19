Diwali 2022: Begin your festive cleaning with these day-wise tips | Dyson

Festivals aren't just a day celebration. in Indian households, the celebration mood begins with preparations in advance. The upcoming festival, Diwali, sees people cleaning their homes before the auspicious days arrive on calendars. It isn't a cake walk to clean one's entire house in a day, be it a smaller space or a lavish one. Assigning oneself day-wise tasks to get festive ready with Diwali cleaning can simple down the process.

Day 1 - Kitchen

For some, Diwali gets even more happening for the sweets and snacks prepared and gifted across dear ones. The foodie approach towards the festival would suggest one to begin their Diwali cleaning with kitchen. As food preparations commence days before the occasion, it's an ideal one to begin cleaning your home with the kitchen area. From sticky-oily walls to and dusty floorings, one can clean them with on first day of their cleaning routine.

Day 2 - Living room

Let the entry into your home give invitees a pleasant and tidy look of your stay. Even if the place is littered during usual days, make sure to keep it well-set for the festive. After making one's kitchen Diwali ready, it's time to clean the living room. From curtains to sofa cushions, a vacuum cleaner can help to quicken your job. In case a day isn't enough to set the living room right, you may add on another day to improve its look.

Day 3 - Bedrooms

Once the kitchen and living room glow with clean floorings and dust-free ceilings, its time to freshen one's sleep area. Dyson Hair screw tool can give you an effortless experience to get rid of human hair as well as your furry pet's tiny hair.

What else? If you have a separate study room, prayer room, or so, you can follow the remaining days before Diwali to clean those. Last but not the least, one must not skip cleaning their washrooms and bathrooms.