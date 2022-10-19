e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDiwali 2022: Begin your festive cleaning with these day-wise tips

Diwali 2022: Begin your festive cleaning with these day-wise tips

Cleaning your home in just one day can be tiring. Here are some tips that can help you make your place neat and tidy, welcoming auspiciousness during the festival season

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Diwali 2022: Begin your festive cleaning with these day-wise tips | Dyson
Follow us on

Festivals aren't just a day celebration. in Indian households, the celebration mood begins with preparations in advance. The upcoming festival, Diwali, sees people cleaning their homes before the auspicious days arrive on calendars. It isn't a cake walk to clean one's entire house in a day, be it a smaller space or a lavish one. Assigning oneself day-wise tasks to get festive ready with Diwali cleaning can simple down the process.

Day 1 - Kitchen

For some, Diwali gets even more happening for the sweets and snacks prepared and gifted across dear ones. The foodie approach towards the festival would suggest one to begin their Diwali cleaning with kitchen. As food preparations commence days before the occasion, it's an ideal one to begin cleaning your home with the kitchen area. From sticky-oily walls to and dusty floorings, one can clean them with on first day of their cleaning routine.

Read Also
Watch: This quirky 'Diwali cleaning' video is hilariously relatable
article-image

Day 2 - Living room

Let the entry into your home give invitees a pleasant and tidy look of your stay. Even if the place is littered during usual days, make sure to keep it well-set for the festive. After making one's kitchen Diwali ready, it's time to clean the living room. From curtains to sofa cushions, a vacuum cleaner can help to quicken your job. In case a day isn't enough to set the living room right, you may add on another day to improve its look.

Day 3 - Bedrooms

Once the kitchen and living room glow with clean floorings and dust-free ceilings, its time to freshen one's sleep area. Dyson Hair screw tool can give you an effortless experience to get rid of human hair as well as your furry pet's tiny hair.

What else? If you have a separate study room, prayer room, or so, you can follow the remaining days before Diwali to clean those. Last but not the least, one must not skip cleaning their washrooms and bathrooms.

Read Also
Exclusive: Diwali 2022: 'Eat puri, halwa and lots of mithais' says celebrity nutritionist Rujuta...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2022: Begin your festive cleaning with these day-wise tips

Diwali 2022: Begin your festive cleaning with these day-wise tips

Diwali 2022: Here are some specially curated self-care gifting ideas for your loved ones

Diwali 2022: Here are some specially curated self-care gifting ideas for your loved ones

Diwali 2022: Four skincare products to glow like a star during Diwali

Diwali 2022: Four skincare products to glow like a star during Diwali

Diwali 2022: From jewellery to shoes and beauty products, here are some pocket friendly gift ideas...

Diwali 2022: From jewellery to shoes and beauty products, here are some pocket friendly gift ideas...

Review: Chufang, Asian Kitchen and Bar in BKC - your go-to place for Japanese and Chinese food

Review: Chufang, Asian Kitchen and Bar in BKC - your go-to place for Japanese and Chinese food