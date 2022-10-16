Watch: This quirky 'Diwali cleaning' video is hilariously relatable

Diwali is a festival which is celebrated with joy, happiness and lights. Ahead of the occasion, people clean their households to seek auspiciousness of the divine. It is believed that the God shall come abode only when the place is keep it neat and tidy. Thus, cleaning and specially decorating one's homes is seen as a significant ritual during Diwali.

How about cleaning your digital space ahead of the festive season? That's exactly what the viral video is hinting us about. Google India took to share an Instagram reel showing how Diwali cleaning may begin with clearing digital cache' and completed tasks from one's online space.

The video showed a person emptying their google calendar by literally putting to thrash bin a bunch of meetings, tasks and more. "Cleaning, cleaning & cleaning, " read the onscreen caption of the social media post, which appeared much similar to Vidya Balan's "Entertainment" dialogue.

Watch: