Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey tries 'Tu cheez badi hai mast' trend in latest Instagram reel; watch viral video

Within a few hours of upload, the video post has gone viral attracting over 40, 000 views on the social media platform.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
'Tu cheez badi hai mast' trend in latest Instagram reel
The Akshay Kumar & Raveena Tandon song ''Tu cheez badi hai mast'' has now got a different stylization. Recent social media posts show the songs trending all the time with user generated reels. The trend has hit netizens as the internet has become a den to many videos of people trying the cool dance moves.

In a recent video gone viral, we can see Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey trying the 'Tu cheez badi hai mast' trend. In the Instagram reel, she enjoys the iconic moves of the remix version while commuting in an autorickshaw.

Watch:

Within a few hours of upload, the video post has gone viral attracting over 40, 000 views on the social media platform. The comments section shows reactions by netizens suggesting that they found the video to be "cute."

To the unversed, the trend began since the Norwegian dance crew, The Quick Style, gave this Bollywood song their cool and funky moves. Want to know try this trend in your Instagram reels? It's simple; all you have to do to vibe in the #Tucheezbadihaimast trend is that you have to pose with a phone-calling gesture and enjoy some shaky moves at your best.

