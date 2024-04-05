Discover the Spiritual Significance Of The Hindu New Year

April 9 is Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, which is celebrated as New Year in most parts of Bharat, followed by Cheti Chand, etc. This year, it comes a few days into the Gregorian calendar’s month of April and start of Mercury’s retrograde.

So, what does all this mean to normal beings? How does the month of April rumble across in the lives of commoners? Which zodiac is lucky, which is not?

Let’s look at the dance of the planets, where’s the baggage moving, being dropped and in which direction. But this week, we are going to look at the moments in a Vedic way — Vedic astrology as the reference point — since this is an important month and fortnight as per the Hindu calendar.

April 9, the first day of the Hindu New Year, is also the first day of the Chaitra Navratri — when the Goddess Shakti is worshipped. The Navami in this Navratri is known as Ram Navami, the day when the seventh reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Rama was born. Legend goes that it was on this day — Pratipada of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (first day of the Hindu New Year) — that Lord Vishnu took his first avatar, Matsya (fish) and saved Manu, the man who created the rest of the world and wrote Manusmriti. The full moon, Poornima, is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti – birthday of Lord Hanuman.

Read Also Mumbaikars celebrate Gudi Padwa with fervour at Girgaon

While there are so many auspicious happenings in the month of April, Mercury has chosen to go retrograde in Aries from April 2. Mercury and Mars (ruler of Aries) are not exactly friendly. Therefore, you might see tempers flying around with the slightest trigger. Don’t take it too seriously if a loved one, peer, boss or anybody loses their cool… just blame it on the retrograde and move on. They will soon come around.

Now let us see how a few signs will be impacted. Since it is based on Vedic references, please refer to your Moon Sign when you read the effects of the celestial movements in the coming month.

Aries

Boss, everything is happening when the Sun is in your sign for most of the month. The impact on you cannot be denied. Health can be an issue. You will see a rise in incomes as you will earn from unexpected resources. However, unforeseen expenses thanks to health can also occur. Control your temper, fiery sign, especially at work. Entrepreneurs might see some overseas clientele wooing them.

Leo

This Mercury retrograde is going to bring harmony in your lives as you and your partner, loved ones will revisit all differences and work towards solving them. A great time for a family reunion. Do explore new job options. This is a good time to change jobs. The new opportunity that’s been banging the door, might be worth the effort and change. However, do your research about that offer before you take any decisions.

Virgo

April is a rollercoaster ride for Virgo borns. While you ready yourself to enjoy the fruits of some earlier hard work or investment, sudden expense might catch you unaware. You will have to work hard to keep your loved ones, especially spouse or partner, happy. And just when you think about giving up on the relationship, you will see the fruits and the relations will be harmonious. But the key remains that you make people around you feel important and take care of them.

Capricorn

Challenges, yes. But mostly on the relationship front. Otherwise, it is an average month. You will not see any outstanding results in the office. Nor will you see any great profits in your business, if you are an entrepreneur. No profit-no loss situation. Students might see their dream of studying abroad fulfilled. Parents will be proud of their wards’ achievements. You might feel spiritually inclined.

Aquarius

Hard work is predicted. You might just find yourself burdened with extra work at your job. Don’t fret and fume. Just go with the flow and do the needful. This is temporary. You might feel unappreciated for a while, but these seeds will gain good fruit later. Jupiter is happy with you. It will help you gain if you are interested in stocks. Gains from realty transactions are also indicated.