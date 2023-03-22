Mumbaikars celebrate Gudi Padwa with fervour at Girgaon

Colourful traditional attire with headgears, festive mood, bike rallies, bobbing of saffron flags to the tune of dhol tashas, floats, Wednesday was a day of joy and street celebration as people marked Gudi Padwa.



In the Marathi dominated neighbourhood like Girgaon, one spotted Gudis on windows or balconies and large crowds of all age groups come to witness the Shobha Yatras.

People dressed up in traditional Marathi attire

"This is my first time. I wanted to see Dhvaj Pathak and Dhol Tasha. I really liked the women's bike rally. They looked smart and stud-like," said Riya Patole, a student dressed in Nauvari Saree replete with pearl earrings, nostril hoop ring and Chandra Tika as her friends took her pictures.



Patole and her friends decided to colour code the traditional attires. While she wore gold, her friend Pooja Brid wore a maroon Nauvari. Abhijit Nirgude who had come with his friends dressed in Peshwa Bajirao attire. "Everyone puts on a Feta and has traditional clothes on. I wanted to dress a little differently. Even the tika on my forehead is something that was associated with Peshwas," said the twenty eight year old businessman who bought his Peshwai Pagdi from Pune and Kolhapuri Chappals from Kolhapur. His friend, Nagesh Yerkirwar, a south Indian who joined in the celebrations sported the Chadra Tika with traditional wardrobe. "The Chandra Tika is associated with Marathas. I did not know about it but my friend informed me about it," said Yerkirwar.

Politicians took the opportunity

Padwa celebrations also saw political one-upmanship. Banners of political leaders from Shiv Sena, MNS, BJP were seen at regular intervals. MNS organised a big event at Shivaji Park while Uddhav Thackeray's party continued to have separate floats, a sight at Gudi Padwa celebration since it broke alliance with the BJP. The Shobha Yatra in Girgaon is backed by the RSS. BJP on the other hand tried to woo Marathis by putting up one lakh Gudis in the city and Shinde's faction of Sena joined them.

Paramparik clothes for kids

Those thronging, however, were in for the traditional feel the festival gave. Many came with family so that their children get a glimpse of the celebrations and dressed them likewise. Advik Sonawane, two year old dressed up like Shivaji Maharaj while 11 month old Ridhisha Jadhav's family dressed her in a Nauvari saree. "We have largely tried to be modern and it is only in the last seven to eight years that we are also wearing Paramparik clothes. We wanted our daughter to dress the way and get to see how the festival is celebrated. The good thing is that she did not cry. She just got a little tired," said Rakesh Jadhav, her father.



In the case of Sarika Pabrekar, she ensured her pet also looked like a family member while enjoying the festivities. "We share a mother-son relationship. I ensured that we got a traditional Kurta stitched for him," said Pabrekar, a marketing professional and Byculla resident who had come with her family.

Foreigners too enjoyed the celebration

The colourful celebrations ensured foreigners enjoyed their visit to the city. "We knew today there was a festival but did not know where to catch it. When we came here, we saw this. It is nice to see so many colourful, joyful and beautiful youth wearing traditional clothes," said Anne Froger, a French tourist. "There is always a festival in India. We managed to catch a big one wherein we got a lot of pictures and even posed for many," quipped Elliot Peters, another French tourist.

People recorded the celebrations



As the celebrations went on, every other corner had become a selfie-point. One saw a series of selfie-sticks with mobiles and cameras atop almost seemed like a railing over the shoulders as they looked to record the performances of Dhwaj Pathaks, Dhol Tasha, Lejhim and women's bike rally. "This is the sixth year I have participated. I like to ride on bikes so I joined," said eight year old Spruha Sawant who was among the bikers. Spruha's electric bike was modified with missiles, tanks, and submarines to suit the 'Samarth Bharat' theme it participated in.



Rucha Mhatre who rode a Royal Enfield 500 CC said that she liked the fact that there was a sports-like feel to the celebrations. "I am a nutritionist and like that the celebrations have a sports-like feel to it. Earlier I used to participate in Dhol Tasha before I suffered a back injury. Now we are heading for a family lunch," said Mhatre.

The celebrations that happen early during the day were followed up with elaborate lunch. "There is Naivedya at home. Today is also the day we have Aamras Puri as Haphus mangoes start coming," said Amol Kadam.