Gudi Padwa 2023: 'Marathi Mulgi' Ridhima Pandit reveals how she celebrates festival, favourite food and more

Ridhima Pandit, the popular Indian television actress and host, recently shared her plans to celebrate Gudi Padwa 2023. As we all know, this auspicious festival is celebrated all over Maharashtra and also marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. The festival arrives on the first day of Chaita month, which falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar.

Every Maharashtrian celebrates this festival with utmost enthusiasm, and Ridhima is one of them. In an exclusive interview with FPJ, Ridhima Pandit shared her excitement for the festival and her plans to celebrate it. She is spending her Gudi Padwa at home with her family this time and shared her special plans with us.

Talking about how the festival holds huge importance in her life and her plans for the occasion, she said, "Gudi Padwa is a very auspicious day for us as it‘s the new year for Maharashtrians, and I’m a proud ‘Marathi Mulgi'. We planned to start this day by waking up early in the morning, taking an oil bath, performing all the rituals, decorating our home with toran (flowers), preparing rangolis, and having puran polis with shrikhand. "

She further adds, "I am following a strict diet right now, but I am going to break it this time. I will prepare prasad from ‘jaggery’ and ‘neem’, which have two different components. This mixture, which is a combination of bitter and sweet, is an important part of our lives. neem is bitter, while jaggery is sweet. When we consume this mixture, it reminds us that life is a blend of good as well as bad experiences, and one should face them with equal strength."

Well, we are simply impressed by her thoughts on the festival. No doubt, they reflect the true spirit of the festival. She is celebrating her Gudi Padwa with her loved ones, indulging in traditional food, and also contributing to society.

With this, she had not just planned to celebrate the new year but also spread the joy and happiness of the festival. We are sure her enthusiasm and zeal will inspire you to celebrate with the same spirit.