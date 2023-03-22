In Pics: Gudi Padwa celebrations in full swing as Maharashtra welcomes traditional new year

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 22, 2023
The Gudi Padwa festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm and pomp in Maharashtra on Wednesday with people hoisting "gudis" at their houses and processions were taken out to welcome the beginning of the traditional Marathi new year.
The day is observed by people cleaning their houses, decorating them with colourful rangolis and hoisting the gudi- a bamboo stick decorated with a colourful cloth tied to a 'kalash' at the top and a garland of flowers attached to it along with mango leaves and neem leaves.
The word 'Gudi' or 'Gudhi' means a flag and 'Padwa' is Pratipada is the first day of the new moon phase.
Women dressed in traditional 'navvari' or nine-yard sarees rode bikes.
Farmers celebrate 'Gudi Padwa' festival to mark the beginning of the new harvest season. In Mumbai city and elsewhere, colourful processions are being taken out joined by men, women, and children in traditional attire.
Music performances, playing of traditional dhols and lezim dances are the major attractions of these processions or shobhayatras.
Gudi Padwa celebrations at St. Teresa’s Church Girgaon.
Horses took part in the processions taken out at Girgaum, Dadar, Vile Parle and other areas in the megapolis
Gudi Padwa celebrations in Nagpur
