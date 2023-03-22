PM Modi, Sharad Pawar Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde extend wishes for Gudi Padwa | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended well wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi on Wednesday.

"Have a wonderful Gudi Padwa! Wishing that the coming year is marked with prosperity and the fulfilment of all your aspirations," tweeted PM Modi.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also wished people on Gudi Padwa.

"The resolution of prosperity needs the support of achievement.

Building a high tower of development and faith is new.

#Gudhipadwa and Happy New Year..." he wrote.

On the occasion, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra.

"On the auspicious day of Gudi Padva, let your life be filled with new hopes and aspirations, prosperity and success, and good health. In this new year, may all the troubles of Baliraja get rid of him and bring stability and peace in his life. Happy Gudi Padwa everyone!" he wrote on Twitter.

गुढीपाडव्याच्या शुभ दिनी नैराश्य दूर सारून नव्या आशा-आकांक्षांनी, सुखसमृद्धी व यशाने, निरोगी आरोग्याने आपले जीवन बहरू दे. या नव्या वर्षात बळीराजावरील संकटं दूर होऊन त्याच्या जीवनात स्थैर्य व सौख्याची पखरण होवो ही शुभकामना. सर्वांना गुढीपाडवाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! pic.twitter.com/pr82B65qML — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 22, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished people on the occasion.

"On the joyous occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Gudi Padwa, Chetti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, we extend our warm greetings to all celebrating these spring-time festivals in different parts of the country. May the festivities promote amity and happiness in your lives."

May the festivities promote amity and happiness in your lives. pic.twitter.com/APxHCH84rS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 22, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also extended wishes on the traditional new year.

"Gudi Padwa and Happy New Year everyone! May this new year be filled with happiness and prosperity, this is a prayer to God!"

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

Ugadi' the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year's day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.

The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The event heralds the arrival of warmer weather and the start of the spring season.

The festival is marked by colorful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag bedecked with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing, and festive foods such as shrikhand puri.

