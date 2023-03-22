WATCH: People across Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa with pomp to welcome traditional new year

People across Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa with pomp to welcome traditional new year | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday joined the Gudi Padwa celebrations in Thane city to welcome the beginning of the traditional Marathi new year.

In Mumbai and other parts of the state, the festival is being celebrated with zeal and pomp, with people hoisting "gudis" at their homes, which is considered auspicious and is thought to bring good luck and fortune.

Pratipada is the first day of the new moon phase, and the word 'Gudi' or 'Gudhi' means a flag. Farmers celebrate the festival to kick off the new harvest season.

Renowned violinist N Rajam, a Padmabushan-awardee, was also present. Shinde later participated in a Gudi Padwa procession at Dombivali township in Thane district.

'Nice to see that people from all walks of life are celebrating Gudi Padwa': Shinde

"All the restrictions on festivals are lifted. It is nice to see that people from all walks of life are celebrating Gudi Padwa," Shinde said. "Our government has lifted all restrictions on celebrating festivals because of which we could celebrate Dahihandi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Dussehra and other festivals. It is good to see the culture is being protected and preserved in the true spirit," he said.

Shinde also took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane district.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took part in Shobha Yatra during Shree Ambe Mata Chaitra Navratri Festival in Thane district. pic.twitter.com/7PrgyAQEaQ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in the state. Visuals of vibrant celebrations from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wLHdRDUvyP — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated. Visuals of vibrant celebrations from Nagpur pic.twitter.com/Zn2UnHapKF — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

Maharashtra | Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in the state. Visuals of vibrant celebrations from Pune. pic.twitter.com/3RnENQipGB — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

How is Gudi Padwa observed

The Gudi Padwa day is observed by people cleaning their houses and decorating them with colourful rangolis and hoisting gudis- bamboo sticks decorated with a colourful cloth tied to a 'kalash' at the top and a garland of flowers attached to it along with mango leaves and neem leaves.

Notably, the state government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on Gudi Padwa in 2022. Citizens, on the other hand, were advised to wear masks and keep a safe distance.

In Thane, a procession led by the presiding deity was led out of Kopineshwar temple to welcome the Maharashtrian new year. This shobhayatra included 75 floats from various associations and organizations.