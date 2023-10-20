Dhordo In Great Rann Of Kutch Amongst 54 Best Tourism Villages Announced By UNWTO 2023 Edition |

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has announced its list of Best Tourism Villages 2023 and Dhordo in Great Rann Of Kutch is ranked amongst 54 Best Tourism Villages announced by UNWTO 2023 Edition.

Great Rann of Kutch is the largest and most beautiful salt desert in the world. Dhordo is a small village located in Kutch in the state of Gujarat on the edge of the India-Pakistan border and is the main centre of 'Rann Utsav.' White Desert is just 1 km from Dhordo village.

The annual cultural festival of Rann Utsav will start on 10th November this year here at the Tent City. Rann Utsav is a festival of art, crafts, dance, music and food and is attended by thousands of people every year.

Dhordo also hosted the First Tourism Working Group Meeting of the influential group under India's chairmanship of the G20. The village is famous for its rich culture and amazing hospitality. Thread and needlework handicrafts serve as the livelihood for the people here as the village is home to the Mutwa community from Sindh who specialise in doing Mutwa embroidery. The village is also known for its unique and specialised handcrafted items, including embroidered textiles, copper bells, hand-painted fabric (Rogan), and intricate lacquer art on wood. You can buy these beautiful articles and items on visiting the village.

Dhordo is sparsely populated village which is now being developed as a tourist destination. The village has breathtaking landscapes and the vast white salt desert is something one should definitely, explore through camel safaris or jeep rides. You can experience scenic sunsets and under the starlit night sky. Nature and wildlife enthusiasts can enjoy watching the migration of various bird species, including flamingos, cranes, and pelicans.

The recognition of Best Tourism Villages is given to those villages that are nurturing rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and culinary traditions.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)