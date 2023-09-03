Amadubi Village In Jharkhand: A Must-Visit Destination For Paitkar Art

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Amadubi, situated in the Dhalbhumgarh block of East Singhbhum, in Jharkhand, is a captivating treasure trove that leaves an indelible impression on every visitor
Amadubi village is home to talented tribal artists who excel in the age-old art of Paitkar Scroll Paintings, one of India's oldest tribal art forms. They craft these intricate paintings on scrolls made from leaves and barks of trees
Amadubi is home to 50 Chitrakars (artists) families, each possessing exceptional skills in depicting scenes from epics, folklore, and rural life on these scrolls. The artists predominantly create visual narratives inspired by mythological epics and ancient legends
Visiting this haven of artists offers an enriching experience for tourists, as they have the opportunity to explore the artists' homes and select from a diverse array of stunning Paitkar Scroll Paintings to bring back as cherished souvenirs
These artists have preserved and perfected their traditional craft, showcasing unmatched skill and finesse. You can even tap your feet with them to the rhythms of Ektara and Dotara
Even the village's surroundings are enchanting, with huts adorned with artistic borders and wall paintings. For those interested, you can even paint with the Chitrakars and create an artpiece with them
Visitors can relish regional delicacies at the thatched dining hut which is served on Kansa (bronze) plate
