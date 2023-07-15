Amboli: A Must-Visit Hill Station In Maharashtra During Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Located in the ridge of the great Western Ghats, Amboli is an untapped hill station in the southern Konkan Division, Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra
Amboli lies in the Sahyadri Hills of Western India, one of the 'Eco Hot-Spots' and has abundant flora and fauna
Known as the ‘Queen of Maharashtra’, Amboli embraces nature in full swing, especially during monsoon. It is aesthetically pleasing, calm and serene
Amboli hill station is surrounded by thick forest, waterfalls, and stunning natural landscape
Amboli is also a great destination for all nature and adventure lovers
Amboli Falls, Shirgaonkar Point (for the panoramic views of the valley), Nangarta Falls, Hiranya Keshi Temple and Kavalshet Point Amboli (famous for its great view and the reverse waterfall) are some of the unmissable attractions in Amboli
Malvani Food is known for its spicy curries and fries is the local cuisine here. Being close to the Konkan side and Goa, a little of Konkani cuisine has also seeped in
