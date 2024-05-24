Delhi This Weekend: From Art Workshops To Musical Night, Check Out Best Events Happening In Town

Events happening this weekend in Delhi | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Confused about your plans for this weekend? Worry not! We have picked out the best of the best events happening in your town. From Art workshops to Musical night, we have got you the best events you need to do this weekend with your friends or alone in Delhi.

Canvas Painting Workshop

Canvas painting workshop in Delhi | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

After having a hectic weekend, some of us want to spend peaceful and therapeutic time with our loved ones. What's better than engaging in an art activity with them? Immerse into the fun learning event of painting and art. Learn the art of canvas painting at the beautiful workshop arranged this weekend in Delhi.

When: Friday, May 22, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here

Sagar Waali Qawwali Live

Biggest Qawwali night in Delhi | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Are you a Qawwali lover? If yes, then you don't want to miss the electrifying music night in Delhi, where Sagar Waali Qawwali is ready to perform some of their soul-stirring melodies and the powerful rhythm of traditional qawwali at Soho Club. The event promises the best Qawwali experience in town, where you'll enjoy the dynamic performance and engaging musical beats.

When: May 29, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Where: Soho Club, Delhi

Book Here

SCC Open Air Cinema- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Watch your favourite Bollywood hit 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with your partner or friend group on the big screen. What's better than laying on comfy bean bags and munching on popcorn while enjoying a movie in a cosy environment? Dive into the cinematic delight this weekend at Sunset Cinema Club at Binge Central.

When: Saturday, May 25, 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: Binge Central, Noida

Book Here

Gaurav Gupta Live- Standup Comedy Show

Standup comedy by Gaurav Gupta | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Standup comedy artist Gaurav Gupta is here to make you laugh hard. An evening full of hilarious jokes and uncontrollable laughter is the best way to escape the tiredness of the busy weekdays. People say that laughter is the best medicine, so why not try it?

When: Sunday May 26, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Book Here

Pottery Workshop

Learn the art of pottery in Delhi | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Learn the art of pottery, have a quality time with your loved ones, or even treat yourself to an art date. Get your hand muddy and delve into the therapeutic art of carving pots, where it's fun learning experience.

When: May 25 - May 26, 2024

Where: The Potter's Life, Delhi

Book Here