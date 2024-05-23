Mumbai This Weekend: Standup Comedy Shows, Live Concerts And Much More

Events happening in Mumbai this weekend. | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

The weekend is here, which means making new plans with your friend group and planning a date with your lover. Are you still searching for what to do? You search ends here! We have handpicked some of the best events happening in Mumbai this weekend.

Dhadho- Munawar Faruqui Live

Live Comedy Show by Munawar Faruqui | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Don't we love to spend our weekends watching some hilarious stand-up comedy show? To experience it, everyone's favourite comedian, Munawar Faruqui, is here to make you laugh. Take your friend group or lover and enjoy the laughter night at his second special tour, 'Dhandho'.

When: Sunday, June 2nd, 2024

Where: Venue to be announced

Kailash Kher and Kailasa Live

Live performance by Kailash Kher | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

All the Indian classical music lover ensemble! India's famous music composer and singer, Kailash Kher, is all set to perform live in Mumbai. Don't miss this chance and get set to groove on some of the hit songs live.

When: May 25, 2024 | 6:00 PM

Where: Jio World Drive, Mumbai

The Jamie Lever Show

Standup comedy show by Jamie lever. | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Get a chance to experience the ultimate stand-up comedy performance from none other than Jamie Lever. The worldwide standup comedy artist is here to make Mumbaikar laugh at 'The Jamie Lever Show'. Wait no more, and get ready to dive into the laughter night.

When: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai

Candy City

Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Why not spend this week with your family and kids? Phoenix Marketcity has bought an exciting event for your children, where you will immerse into the world of candy. The candy-themed land will give you lots of joy and a fun way to spend your day. There are life-sized castles, chocolate ball pit, lollipop fields, chocolate fountains and much more to enjoy.

When: May 23rd - June 30, 2024

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

Papon Live Concert

Live concert by singer and composer Papon. | Image Courtesy: Bookmyshow

Who doesn't love concert nights? Experience some electrifying performances by Indian playback singer and composer Papon. With the evening filled with music and dance, get ready to make new memories with your friends at the ultimate live concert event.

When: Saturday, 25th May, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Where: Infiniti Malad, Mumbai

