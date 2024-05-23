Bengaluru This Weekend: From Ghazal Night To College Events, Events You Can Attend

Canva

It's the weekend again! Do you sometimes feel like one or two days aren't enough to recover from the entire week's work? Do you also overthink about what special to do on a weekend but end up being at home and binge watching movies? Or even worse, do you feel like you have surpassed the age of having fun and going out on weekends? Nonsense! As essential as it is to be dedicated to your work, it is also important to relax and have fun somedays. Have a look at some of the best events happening in Bengaluru this weekend. If you are a resident or are visiting Bengaluru this weekend, do check these events:

Timeless Ghazals by Padma Shri Anup Jalota

Nothing better than an evening filled with Ghazals. You have a chance to experience a live Ghazal session from the renowned legendary, Padmashri Anup Jalota. He always has been known for his versatility in his Ghazals and Bhajans. They will immerse you into a a magical night. This event will take place at the Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia: Bengaluru on Saturday, May 24 from 7:00pm onwards.

SO mini THINGS! - Aiyyo Shraddha World Tour 2024

If you have seen Shraddha's videos on YouTube or on Instagram, you already know how hilarious she is. If you need a relaxing evening to destress and burst out laughing at Shraddha's rib tickling jokes, you can definitely choose to attend this event. This event is taking place at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan: Bengaluru on Saturday, May 25. Timings will be conveyed via SMS or email after bookings.

Do you want to experience the fun of attending a college fest and reliving your memories? Here is an opportunity for you. Presidency University is hosting rapper Raftaar at their cultural fest. This is also a good event for you if you enjoy Raftaar's music and raps. This event is taking place at Presidency University, Bengaluru on Saturday. The timings will be conveyed to you after bookings.

If you like a good comedy show and are interested in indulging in a laughing riot with some good coffee, this is a must attend. Jokes Aaj Kal will be taking place at multiple venues from May 23 to May 26. Book your tickets for more information.

If you are bored of the traffic and wish to get out of the house when all the traffic has vanished, this is the right event for you to go and have fun. This will take place in an underground comedy club where comedians will perform their standups with some of the dirtiest jokes and get you cracking. This event is happening from May 24 to May 26 at The Underground Comedy club, Bengaluru.

